CRISFIELD, MD – A Somerset County music festival is making a comeback with the Tangier Sound Music Festival set to return to the city of Crisfield on May 24. The original iteration of the festival ran from 1990 to 1997. The event was known for drawing thousands of country music fans to the Eastern Shore of Maryland.
The revival of the festival is being spearheaded by a local nonprofit organization, Rising Tide, which is affiliated with the High Tide Club. President Kara Raab said that Rising Tide's philosophy, rising tides raise all ships, reflects its goal to uplift the community through events like the Tangier Sound Music Festival.
"There is a lot of community support and since we began planning this festival, we've seen that in full force," Raab said. "That our small community comes out and they show up."
The festival aims to attract not just local attendees but guests from outside the area. Sussex County native Jimmy Allen will return to the Delmarva Peninsula as the festival's headliner. Other performers include Josh Gracin, Lewis Brice and Bryan Elijah Smith.
Adam Riggin, a media specialist with Somerset County Recreation Parks and Tourism, helped promote the original festival in the 1990s.
"The Tangier Sound Country Music Festival kind of was spearheaded by the state of Maryland and Governor Shaefer," Riggin said.
The festival was part of a state-wide initiative to jumpstart economies in poorer counties. Riggin said the festival made Crisfield a destination, attracting artists like Faith Hill, Vince Gill and Tim McGraw.
"It was the early 90s when the hot country was really the number one format of music," Riggin said.
Organizers of the new festival anticipate that ticket sales will accelerate as warmer weather approaches, but Raab said the community has already shown significant interest, with VIP tickets selling quickly.
"This isn't a large festival promotion company that's doing this," Raab said. "It is all grassroots effort from a group of dedicated volunteers that want to see Crisfield grow."
Rising Tide plans to use the proceeds of the first festival to revitalize the city of Crisfield. Raab said they hope to host more events that promote tourism, highlight local businesses, and eventually establish a scholarship fund.