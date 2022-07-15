CHURCH HILL, Md.- An 18-year-old Queen Anne's County man is behind bars following accusations that he posted to social media a threat of mass violence against Salisbury University.
The Queen Anne's County Sheriff's Office said that at around 9 p.m. Thursday, deputies were dispatched to a home on Price Station Road, in Church Hill, in regards to social media posts of a shooting threat against Salisbury University. The suspect threatened to harm himself as well, according to the sheriff's office. The suspect, Harold Fink III, was quickly located at his home and was taken into custody after an investigation. Fink was charged with threat of mass violence and remains in custody.
Sheriff Gary Hofmann thanks everyone who supplied the sheriff's office with information. "
Keeping up with all the social media networks takes work and we thank all those that sent us tips last night leading to this arrest," Hofmann said. "Deputies were able to respond quickly and apprehend the suspect."
Upon learning of the social media threats, Salisbury University along with the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office were contacted. All agencies worked together to ensure that there was no threat to the public.