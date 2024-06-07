OCEAN CITY, MD– A 17-year-old from Stevensville will be charged as an adult following a weapons violation and assault arrest June 5.
Ocean City Police (OCPD) arrested the teen after they say he threatened two victims with a revolver-style handgun inside a motel.
Officers responded to a motel near 20th Street at approximately 9:23 p.m. on June 5.
The victims told police the suspect had left the motel room and returned with the gun after a verbal argument. He allegedly pointed the gun at both victims before the male victim convinced the suspect to leave the room, locked the door and called 911.
The suspect reportedly continued to threaten the pair until leaving the motel.
Police say the victims knew the suspect and identified him to law enforcement.
OCPD found the suspect driving southbound on Philadelphia Avenue near Dolphin Street without headlights. Officers say he appeared intoxicated.
A search of his vehicle revealed a pellet gun and a fixed-blade knife. Police say the pellet gun matched the revolver’s description – and did not display orange safety markings to identify it as a replica.
Due to the nature of the alleged crime and meeting the State of Maryland’s age requirement, the 17-year-old suspect was charged with the following crimes as an adult:
First Degree Assault
Second Degree Assault - 2 counts
Concealing a Deadly Weapon
Replica Gun Wear, Carry and Conceal
Traffic violations
He is currently being held at the Worcester County Jail on no bond, according to OCPD.