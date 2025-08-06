EASTON, MD. - Officials have announced a temporary closure of Goldsborough Neck Road to through traffic between Villa Road and Glebe Road.
The Talbot County Department of Public Works says Goldsborough Neck Road will be closed starting around August 18th. The closure will last for about three months. The closure is necessary to complete utility relocation, culvert replacement, and road widening improvements near the intersection of Goldsborough Neck Road and Villa Road.
The project is expected to be completed on or about November 17th. During this time, a detour will be in place, and signage will be posted to guide motorists. Local traffic should use Mistletoe Drive as the detour.
Residents and travelers should plan for additional travel time and exercise caution when driving near the construction area. The Department of Public Works appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation as these critical infrastructure improvements are completed.