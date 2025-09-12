ROAD CLOSED Generic

LEWES, Del. - Delaware's Department of Transportation announced an upcoming temporary road closure in Sussex County. 

The Department of Transportation announced that Nassau Road at SR 1 will be closed starting on Sept. 22. The closure is expected to continue through the end of October 2025. Work timelines are weather permitting. 

The closures are part of the "SR 1 Minos Conaway Grade Separated Intersection" project. The Nassau Road closure is to allow crews to install storm drain pipes under the road. 

The following detours are provided by DelDOT: 

  • Motorists traveling southbound on SR 1 will take a left onto Nassau Rd at the first intersection.

