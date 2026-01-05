WATER OUTAGE GENERIC

(Photo: MGN)

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - Worcester County Public Works announced a scheduled water outage in Assateague Pointe for valve installations.

The outage is planned for Tuesday, Jan. 13, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to county commissioners. Officials say two isolation valves are being installed.

In the event of a weather delay, the outage is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 14.

Water service will be impacted for an estimated 523 homes in the surrounding areas on:

  • Assateague Way
  • West/East Cannonball Drive
  • North/South Longboat Way
  • East/West Helmsman Way
  • Pegleg Way
  • North/South Bay Breeze Drive
  • Windlass Way
  • Rumrunner Drive
  • North/South Salt Pond Way
  • Bay Ridge Drive
  • Bay Watch Drive
  • Skipjack Drive
  • East West Yardarm Drive
  • East/West Buccaneer Drive

Public Works says residents may experience brown water. If that occurs, officials say to allow the water to run for a few minutes until it becomes clear. If the water remains brown, contact the Water and Wastewater Division at 410-641-5251.

