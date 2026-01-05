WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - Worcester County Public Works announced a scheduled water outage in Assateague Pointe for valve installations.
The outage is planned for Tuesday, Jan. 13, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to county commissioners. Officials say two isolation valves are being installed.
In the event of a weather delay, the outage is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 14.
Water service will be impacted for an estimated 523 homes in the surrounding areas on:
- Assateague Way
- West/East Cannonball Drive
- North/South Longboat Way
- East/West Helmsman Way
- Pegleg Way
- North/South Bay Breeze Drive
- Windlass Way
- Rumrunner Drive
- North/South Salt Pond Way
- Bay Ridge Drive
- Bay Watch Drive
- Skipjack Drive
- East West Yardarm Drive
- East/West Buccaneer Drive
Public Works says residents may experience brown water. If that occurs, officials say to allow the water to run for a few minutes until it becomes clear. If the water remains brown, contact the Water and Wastewater Division at 410-641-5251.