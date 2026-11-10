MILFORD, Del. - With Thanksgiving approaching, local organizations are working to make sure Delaware families facing food insecurity have a holiday meal to share with loved ones.
The Harry K Foundation partnered with the Food Bank of Delaware and Perdue Farms Tuesday for the annual "Thanksgiving For All" initiative, distributing Thanksgiving meal boxes to families who may otherwise struggle to afford a holiday dinner.
The distribution took place at the Food Bank of Delaware's Milford facility, where volunteers helped prepare and hand out meal boxes. Perdue Farms donated roaster chickens to be included in the boxes, while local school representatives picked up meals for delivery to pre-identified families in need.
Chad Robinson, with the Food Bank of Delaware, said the goal is to make sure financial hardship doesn't prevent families from enjoying a Thanksgiving tradition.
"We know that Thanksgiving is a time that really revolves all around food and that shared meal together with family and friends," Robinson said. "And so we just want to make sure that no family doesn't have an opportunity to have that experience because they can't afford to put food on their table."
The initiative brings together nonprofit organizations, local businesses and schools to connect families with food assistance ahead of the holiday.
Organizers say the effort is part of a broader commitment to addressing hunger throughout the year. Perdue Farms has partnered with the Food Bank of Delaware for more than three decades, while the Harry K Foundation continues to support efforts aimed at fighting hunger across the state.
For families facing food insecurity, the Thanksgiving meal boxes offer more than groceries — they provide an opportunity to gather around the table and celebrate the holiday.