OCEAN CITY, Md. -- It's no secret that many people in Worcester County have taken issue with US Wind's proposed project off Ocean City's coast. That stance is now front and center at the resort town's world-renowned fishing tournament.
If you walked down the dock at Harbour Island, you'd come across several "Stop Offshore Wind" flags dangling from boats and balconies. Suppose you ventured further into the tournament festivities. In that case, you'd find shirts with the "Stop Offshore Wind" moniker printed across the front and back. And then, you'd see the Stop Offshore Wind Coalition tent.
The coalition is responsible for a private and government-funded anti-wind campaign, and this year, it has set up shop at the White Marlin Open.
"Really just being able to showcase what it would do to our real estate, our marine life, our commercial fishermen and our way of life here with the tourism industry," said Brianna Dix.
Dix is the Communications and Marketing Manager with Worcester County Tourism and Economic Development. On Tuesday, she was manning the Stop Offshore Wind Coalition tent.
Dix was sitting at a table towards the front of the tent. Behind her was a "Stop Offshore Wind" flag and an informational poster that reads "At what cost?" with several of the coalition's talking points listed below.
Talking Points:
- Tourists will stay away.
- Home property values will fall.
- Commercial fishing will be devastated.
- Ocean and shoreline habitats will be lost.
- Outdoor sports will be diminished and limited.
Dustyn Thompson, Director of the Sierra Club's Delaware Chapter, said his environmental organization strongly disagrees with the coalition's claims.
"The overall impacts are pretty well studied and documented, and yet, even in the face of information, it is unfortunate that some governments are using taxpayer funds to double down on misinformation and spread that around, rather than having an earnest and honest conversation," said Thompson.
Some of the coalition's money, which ultimately goes towards the campaign against offshore wind, is funded through private businesses. Local governments, however, do contribute.
In fact, Worcester County and Ocean City both recently agreed to pledge up to $100,000.
"These types of publicity stunts are what taxpayer funding is being used for, and that's rather unfortunate," said Thompson.
Dix, who said most neighbors in Worcester County agree with the campaign's messaging, sees things differently.
"I would definitely say we are speaking on behalf of the residents," said Dix. "We have to have some stakeholder meetings, as well as input, as well as a full list of email addresses of local and out-of-state residents that we're keeping in the loop with what's happening."
A battle against offshore wind, making an appearance at the White Marlin Open.