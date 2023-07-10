BERLIN, Md. -- What is to become of Heron Park has been a hotly debated topic over the past year. At a council meeting on Monday, July 10th, neighbors had the chance to voice their opinions on what should, or should not, happen.
Before the meeting got underway, we went out into Berlin to speak with neighbors and find out where they stand.
A skatepark? An amphitheater? What about nothing at all? All are possibilities for Heron Park, currently the home for an abandoned warehouse. Sandy Rippin, a teacher at Buckingham Elementary School, would love something for her students.
"A skateboard park for them to do something after school that's safe and well maintained, maybe an amphitheater, I think it would be great for this community," said Rippin.
Ryan Zlatniski, a co-owner of SoundStorm Records, a shop in Berlin's Historic Downtown, would also like to see the mixed-use site proposed by Gillis Gilkerson Contracting.
"It brings in a lot of opportunities for jobs and gives people some fun things to do," said Zlatniski. "Especially in the offseason something fun to do when there's not so much fun in the sun happening."
Zlatniski said because of the parks location, he does not believe any development would impose on Berlin's small town charm.
"You can maintain The Historic District but also give something for more tourists to do so it's not 'oh, visit the shops, visit the restaurants, visit the nifty little quirky stuff that makes this town great', but give them something else," said Zlatniski.
The town has been in talks with Gillis Gilkerson for more than a year now. Officials said they are not opposed to the idea of a mixed-use site, which could include retail shops, restaurants or a skatepark or amphitheater.
But before they use a $500,000 grant to demolish the eyesore sitting at the parks entrance, officials said having a solid idea of what Berlin neighbors want is important.
Kelly Brandt, who's been visiting Berlin since she was a teenager and has lived in town for multiple summers, would like to see the warehouse go, but does not want to see any more development.
"I've seen huge growth in this area as you're coming down Route 50 and just sprawling out, I think hitting the pause button would be good with development," said Brandt.
Some are all in favor of having another spot to attract tourists and neighbors. Others would like to see Berlin hit the breaks before the small town outgrows its moniker.