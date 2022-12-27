SALISBURY, Md. -- As you stroll through downtown Salisbury, you'll see a number of displays dedicated to various holidays. One of them is the Kinara, which represents Kwanzaa, a seven day celebration.
Kwanzaa began in the 1960's and was started by Dr. Maulana Karenga, who grew up in Wicomico County.
We had the chance to speak with Demetria Marshall, President of the Salisbury Kwanzaa Club, about the meaning behind Kwanzaa, it's importance here on Delmarva and its history.
"Kwanzaa started in the 60's by Dr. Maulana Karenga, it was a way to unite African-American Black people," said Marshall. "At the time there was so much going on in the 60s so he wanted us to remember our roots and our ancestors and the struggle."
Now, Kwanzaa is celebrated all over the world, and Marshall said those celebrations can be big or small and that Kwanzaa can be celebrated by anyone.
"It can be an intimate celebration or it can be celebrated publicly like sometimes we do in downtown Salisbury," said Marshall.
The week long celebration begins with seven principles, called Nguzo Saba, the Swahili word for principle. The seven principles are unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith.
The Swahili translations for each are umoja, kujichagulia, ujima, ujamaa, nia, kuumba and imani, respectively.
Marshall's favorite?
"Kuumba, that's my favorite, kuumba," said Marshall. "To do as much as we can to do what we can to leave our community more beautiful and beneficial than when we inherited it."
Each principle is listed beneath the Kinara in downtown Salisbury. For Marshall, the presence of the Kinara in downtown Salisbury makes her proud.
"This is showing respect and including us, this is about inclusion, this is about the results of inclusion, this is the result of paying respect for my ancestors and respect and the righteousness of their struggle," said Marshall.
Today, December 27th, marks the second day of Kwanzaa, which is symbolized by two lit candles on a Kinara. The principle celebrated today was self-determination.
"To have my own rights, to name myself, to create for myself, to define myself and to speak for myself, that is self-determination," said Marshall. "It means a lot to me because I’m able to speak freely and I’m able to speak freely about the causes and the issues that I stand against or stand for."
One candle is lit each night, and each candle, and each color, represents something different.
"The red is for the past, the black is for the Black people, the green is for the future, and each night that we celebrate Kwanzaa, the first one that will be lit is the one in the middle," said Marshall.
The first candle lit and the first day of celebrations are dedicated to the principle of unity.
Megan Outten, who lives in Salisbury and is a friend of Marshall's, said unity is perhaps the most important.
"I think we as a community are more powerful and can accomplish so much more when we come together and we include other communities from across Salisbury," said Outten.
The last candle to be lit is the green, ending with the future. Overall, the seven day celebration serves one purpose.
"The purpose of Kwanzaa is to restore our people back to their traditional greatness," said Marshall.