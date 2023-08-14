SALISBURY, Md. - Salisbury's skyline has a new addition. "The Ross," the tallest building in the city at 14 stories is now open and has started welcoming its first tenants.
Earlier this month, "The Ross" greeted its first 20 tenants, with another 75 expected to move in next week.
The project, spearheaded by Mentis Capital Partners, is seen as a significant step in the city's development.
But with that development, including Unity Square, planned apartments and a hotel/convention center comes challenges, like parking.
Allie Lane from Mentis Capital Partners expressed the company's enthusiasm about the project. "We are excited to be a leader on that path to progress. I know our owners see a lot of opportunity here in the Salisbury area," Lane stated.
However, with the influx of new neighbors, questions about parking have arisen.
Lane mentioned, "People, when they arrive to move in, are asking where are we going to park? Where are our guests going to park?" But she assures that parking isn't a significant concern, noting, "Luckily, we obtained 358 spots in the garage, which we're going to share with the community."
Mayor Jack Heath is delighted with the completion of "The Ross" and says more high-rise buildings could be in the city's future if they make sense.
"What makes a vibrant downtown is heads in beds, and we're getting there slowly but surely. I think we're going to see a transformation that's going to be over time. We're going to make sure that it's controlled well so we don't end up with issues we haven't anticipated," Heath said.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for next month.