CRISFIELD, Md. -- Captain Terry Laird Sr. passed away around 10:00 p.m. on Monday, December 23rd. Earlier this month, we told you about the death of Terry's brother, Captain Larry Laird.
In 1986, Terry and Larry started the ferry service to Smith Island. For the next 40 years, Larry captained Jason II, while Terry Sr. commanded Captain Jason.
Both brothers led tours and carried freight items from the mainland to Smith Island and vice versa, and Terry Sr.'s son, Terry Jr., was right there by his father's side the whole time.
"He was very friendly, everybody would come up to him and he would always greet them to the island, yeah he was a real nice guy," said Laird Jr.
About a year ago, Terry Sr. got sick, and as his health declined, so did his role onthe Captain Jason. Then, one month ago, Terry Sr. handed the keys over to Terry Jr., for good.
"It's been tough, but this is what he'd want me to do," said Laird Jr.
It's been an extremely difficult past month for the Laird family, who have now seen both Larry and Terry pass away. Larry and Terry's younger brother, Tony, has been at the center of all the heartbreak.
"They're going to be remembered, that they were needed on that island," said Tony Laird, choking back tears.
Both brothers will surely be remembered for their services on the water, and in the case of Terry, his singing voice, which could often be heard at Gordon's or at church, will always echo through the Eastern Shore.
"I love ya, and I'm going to miss ya," said Tony Laird.
Larry Laird and now Terry Laird, two Smith Island brothers who have moved on to calmer waters.