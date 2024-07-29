KENT ISLAND, MD - Luke McFadden, a well-known waterman, reported that his recently purchased boat was vandalized and robbed over the weekend at Kent Narrows Watermen’s Boat Basin. The incident occurred in the early morning hours of July 25th, according to Maryland Natural Resources Police.
Several electronics were stolen or damaged, windows were broken, and hydraulic lines were severed. In a video posted on his Facebook page, FV Southern Girl Bodkin Point Seafood, McFadden described the extent of the damage, saying, "They destroyed everything. They busted the windows out, took a hammer to the gauges, ripped all the wires out behind the dash, stole all the electronics, the radio. They ransacked the place."
McFadden further detailed that the vandals "took a grinder and cut all the hydraulic lines" in an apparent attempt to steal the boat's dipper.
The incident has sparked widespread outrage across the Eastern Shore. Fellow waterman Alex Cole, who is also docked at the marina, expressed shock and disappointment. "It's a shame that somebody trying to make a living has their boat destroyed like this. We finally got cameras installed here, which is great, but it's unfortunate we need them," Cole said.
In an update, McFadden revealed that the marina's security cameras captured footage of the incident. He said the video shows two individuals parking a dark-colored pickup truck at the top of a hill, walking down the hill, and spending about 30 minutes on the boat, stealing and vandalizing it. McFadden described the suspects as "two skinny white guys."
The Maryland Natural Resources Police have launched a criminal investigation and are asking anyone with information to come forward. They can be contacted at 410-260-8888.
McFadden also warned of fake GoFundMe pages circulating online and advised those wishing to help to support him via Venmo or by purchasing crabs from his stand at 7333 East Furnace Branch Road, Glen Burnie, MD. His Venmo username is @luke-mcfadden-9.