DELMARVA -- Utility companies across Delmarva are reporting thousands of power outages as storms roll across the peninsula.
Delaware Electric Co-Op's outage center has more than 6,000 listed outages in both Sussex and Kent Counties as of about 11:45 pm on Monday night. A large percentage of those are listed in Northern Sussex and Central Kent Counties.
Delmarva Power has more than 9,600 impacted outages listed on their outage center as of about 11:45 pm on Monday night. Hundreds of those customers are listed in lower Delaware and along Maryland's mid-shore.
Choptank Electric Cooperative has more than 2,800 outages listed on their outage map as of around 11:45 pm on Monday night. A large percentage of those are concentrated on Maryland's mid-shore.