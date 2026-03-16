Power Outage
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DELMARVA -- Utility companies across Delmarva are reporting thousands of power outages as storms roll across the peninsula. 

Delaware Electric Co-Op's outage center has more than 6,000 listed outages in both Sussex and Kent Counties as of about 11:45 pm on Monday night. A large percentage of those are listed in Northern Sussex and Central Kent Counties. 

Delmarva Power has more than 9,600 impacted outages listed on their outage center as of about 11:45 pm on Monday night. Hundreds of those customers are listed in lower Delaware and along Maryland's mid-shore. 

Choptank Electric Cooperative has more than 2,800 outages listed on their outage map as of around 11:45 pm on Monday night. A large percentage of those are concentrated on Maryland's mid-shore. 

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Video Journalist

Maegan Summers is originally from Lancaster, Pennsylvania. She joined WBOC as a video journalist in July of 2024 after graduating with a degree in Broadcast Journalism from American University. Maegan can now be found covering stories across Sussex County, Delaware.

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