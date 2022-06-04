SALISBURY, Md. - American Idol star Jay Copeland was stunned by the massive crowd that showed up for him.
The 23 year-old singer hit the stage to perform some of his own songs, and songs by artists that have inspired him.
Kasey Wilson of Salisbury says Jay inspires her to make it big on the music scene.
"I'm also in concert choir at Parkside and my teacher taught him and we followed along his whole entire journey pretty much and I saw him in American Idol and he was really good and I wanted to see him here in Salisbury," she said.
Jay's Salisbury University vocal coach Dr. John Wesley-Wright performed on stage with him, a tribute to victims of gun violence.
"to get to sing a spiritual tonight that he has dedicated to the victims of mass shootings is a very special thing," he said.
Even the youngest among the crowd were glad to see the Salisbury native return home.
"I heard about the concert and I really just wanted to come because I thought it was going to be fun," said Greta of Salisbury.
The concert was free to all. Salisbury Mayor Jake Day announced at the concert that a portion of College Avenue in front of Copeland's alma mater James M. Bennett High School will be renamed "Jay Copeland Way" in his honor.