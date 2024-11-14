milford three arrest

Photo: Milford Police

MILFORD, Del.- Three people were arrested for a shooting in Milford.

Police say they responded to "Brightway Commons" apartment complex around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5, after it was reported that multiple gunshots were heard in the area. Investigators say a vehicle and building were damaged, but no one was injured.

On Nov. 14, police announced the arrests of Jayden Sykes, 18, of Milford, Jawuan Satirin, 19, of Lincoln, and a 17-year-old male juvenile from Milford.

Skyes was charged with:

  • Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited
  • Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon a Firearm
  • Reckless Endangering First Degree (Five Counts)
  • Disorderly Conduct

He had a presentment through the Justice of the Peace Court 2, where he was committed to the Department of Correction in default of $80,100.00 cash bail.

Satirin was charged with:

  • Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
  • Conspiracy 2nd Degree
  • Reckless Endangering First Degree (10 Counts)
  • Criminal Mischief Under $1,000.00
  • Criminal Mischief Over $1,000.00
  • Disorderly Conduct

He had a presentment through the Justice of the Peace Court 2, where he was committed to the Department of Correction in default of $79,000.00 cash bail.

The 17-year-old male juvenile was charged with:

  • Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
  • Possession of a Deadly Weapon Person Under 18
  • Reckless Endangering First Degree (10 Counts)
  • Conspiracy 2nd Degree
  • Criminal Mischief Under $1,000.00
  • Criminal Mischief Over $1,000.00
  • Disorderly Conduct

He had a presentment through the Justice of the Peace Court 3, where he was committed to Delaware Division of Youth Rehabilitative Services: Stevenson House Detention Center in default of $84,000.00 secured bail.

