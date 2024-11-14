MILFORD, Del.- Three people were arrested for a shooting in Milford.
Police say they responded to "Brightway Commons" apartment complex around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5, after it was reported that multiple gunshots were heard in the area. Investigators say a vehicle and building were damaged, but no one was injured.
On Nov. 14, police announced the arrests of Jayden Sykes, 18, of Milford, Jawuan Satirin, 19, of Lincoln, and a 17-year-old male juvenile from Milford.
Skyes was charged with:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon a Firearm
- Reckless Endangering First Degree (Five Counts)
- Disorderly Conduct
He had a presentment through the Justice of the Peace Court 2, where he was committed to the Department of Correction in default of $80,100.00 cash bail.
Satirin was charged with:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree
- Reckless Endangering First Degree (10 Counts)
- Criminal Mischief Under $1,000.00
- Criminal Mischief Over $1,000.00
- Disorderly Conduct
He had a presentment through the Justice of the Peace Court 2, where he was committed to the Department of Correction in default of $79,000.00 cash bail.
The 17-year-old male juvenile was charged with:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a Deadly Weapon Person Under 18
- Reckless Endangering First Degree (10 Counts)
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree
- Criminal Mischief Under $1,000.00
- Criminal Mischief Over $1,000.00
- Disorderly Conduct
He had a presentment through the Justice of the Peace Court 3, where he was committed to Delaware Division of Youth Rehabilitative Services: Stevenson House Detention Center in default of $84,000.00 secured bail.