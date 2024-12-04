SALISBURY, MD - Three people have been indicted in connection to the disappearance of a Salisbury, MD woman whose body was later found in Accomack County, VA in June of 2023.
Police were first contacted about the disappearance of Kadisha Smith, 28, on June 6, 2023. A missing person investigation led police from both Wicomico and Accomack Counties to Smith’s body found in Virginia weeks later.
On Monday, December 2, 2024, the Grand Jury of the Commonwealth of Virginia charged three people with hiding Smith’s body. Johmon Handy and Amanda Rooks , both of Salisbury, and Ronjai Wharton, of Parksley, were all charged with concealing a dead body and destroying evidence.
According to court records, the alleged crimes occurred on May 25th, 2023, nearly two weeks before the missing person investigation was launched into Smith’s disappearance.
Wharton is listed as in custody and was arrested on April 8, 2024, according to Virginia online court records. Rooks was arrested on October 29. Handy is currently listed as a fugitive.