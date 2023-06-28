MILFORD, DE - Three men have been incarcerated in association with a June 11th shooting. A fourth suspect still remains at large, according to police.
The shooting reportedly took place at Silver Lakes Estates Apartment in Milford. The police report says multiple rounds were fired causing damage to property in the complex. The report says there were no injuries as a result of the incident.
Deontray Watson, 21 of Dover, was charged with Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited, 8 Counts of Reckless Endangerment 1st Degree, Receiving a Stolen Firearm, Conspiracy 2nd Degree, and 3 Counts of Criminal Mischief Under $1000
Davon P. Akins, 28 of Warner Robins, GA, was charged with Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited, 8 Counts of Reckless Endangering 1st Degree, Receiving a Stolen Firearm, Conspiracy 2nd Degree, and 3 Counts of Criminal Mischief Under $1000.
Semaj Eley, 20 of Frederica, was charged with Criminal Solicitation 2nd Degree and Tampering with Physical Evidence.
The three are scheduled for preliminary hearings.
The investigation is still ongoing for the fourth suspect. Further information will be released once the suspect has been apprehended, according to police.
Anyone who has information about this can call The Milford Police Department at 302-422-8081 ext. 126 or 1-800-TIP-3333.
Tips can also be submitted online at MilfordPoliceDE.org/leave-a-tip.htm.