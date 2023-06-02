DAGSBORO, Del.- Three Sussex County men have been arrested following a search of a home in Dagsboro on Thursday.
Delaware State Police say four months ago detectives from the Sussex County Drug Unit were investigating a home in the 28000 block of East Diamond Drive after they got reports that drugs were being sold in the area.
On Thursday around 5:30 p.m., detectives arrived at the home and saw a black Chevrolet Tahoe leaving the house. Troopers from the Sussex County Governor’s Task Force attempted to stop the Tahoe, but it continued driving away from the area. The SUV stopped in the area of Bunting Road and the driver, Clarence Mobley, 34, of Millsboro, was taken into custody.
A search of Mobley found about 25 grams of crack cocaine and about 195 baggies containing about one gram of suspected heroin in his possession.
Detectives at the home found Wilbert Perkins, 41, of Dagsboro, standing in the driveway. Perkins did not comply with troopers’ commands as he tried to walk away and empty his pockets. Perkins was taken into custody and found to be in possession of about 10 grams of crack cocaine and approximately 117 baggies containing about one gram of suspected heroin.
Devontay Jones, 28, of Dagsboro, was found in the backyard of the home. Jones also did not comply with troopers’ commands as he tried to empty his pockets and leave the scene. Jones was taken into custody and discovered to be in possession of about four grams of crack cocaine and about 115 baggies containing about one gram of suspected heroin.
A search of the property found two shotguns that Jones had access to. Jones is a convicted felon prohibited from possessing firearms.
All three men were taken to Troop Four and charged.
Clarence Mobley:
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 2 counts
Mobley was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $107,200 cash bond.
Wilbert Perkins:
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 2 counts
Perkins was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $21,400 secured bond.
Devontay Jones:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 2 counts
- Resisting Arrest
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 2 counts
Jones was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $81,200 cash bond.