FEDERALSBURG, MD– Maryland State Police (MSP) are investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash which left two dead this morning.
Easton Barrack Troopers responded to the area of MD 313 (Federalsburg Highway) north of Laurel Grove Road for reports of a multi-vehicle crash shortly before 7 a.m.
A preliminary investigation revealed a Mazda was attempting to turn left onto Laurel Grove Road while traveling southbound on MD 313.
While turning, the Mazda was struck from behind by a Jeep for unknown reasons, according to police.
The impact reportedly caused the Mazda to collide with a GMC truck.
Police say both occupants of the Mazda, identified as 55-year-old Lavonne Bratcher and 56-year-old Vincent Bratcher, of Hurlock, were declared deceased on the scene by Caroline County Emergency Services personnel.
The Jeep’s driver, identified as 31-year-old Christopher McMullen, of Federalsburg, a passenger and the operator of the GMC were transported by ambulance to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton for treatment, according to MSP.
MD 313 was closed for over three hours during the investigation.
The MSP Crash Team continues to investigate.