Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 2 PM EDT SATURDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... * WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from North Beach MD to Smith Point VA, and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 2 PM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&