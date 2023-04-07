SEAFORD, Del. – TidalHealth Nanticoke will hold a free Better Breathers Club on Wednesday Apr. 19, in the Medical Staff Conference Room on the ground floor of the Seaford hospital.
This is a free support group and it's open to anyone who is affected by chronic lung disease or has relatives affected by it and it will run from 2 to 3 p.m.
Backed by the American Lung Association, the Better Breathers Club offers a venue for participants to learn from guest speakers and educational materials, socialize with others affected by a chronic lung disease, and practice skills that will help them better manage their condition and improve their quality of life.
Registration is required and light refreshments will be served. For more information or to register, please contact Marcy Columna, Manager of Respiratory Care, at 302-629-6611, ext. 2155 or Marcy.Columna@tidalhealth.org.