SEAFORD, DE - Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware has announced a $1 million dollar contribution to TidalHealth Nanticoke and its graduate medical education.
TidalHealth says a portion of the funds received will be used to purchase a surgical robot console for TidalHealth Nanticoke in Seaford. The training consoles will be used by resident physicians and their proctors in the General Surgery Residency program. Additionally, the grant will support the construction of on call rooms.
President of Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield Delaware, Nick Moriello said “Highmark understands the need to develop and retain the healthcare workforce, and acknowledges the unique challenges that are found rural areas. We are pleased to support TidalHealth’s Graduate Medical Education program and the positive impact we anticipate it having on access, availability and quality of care in Southern Delaware".
TidalHealth says there are many benefits of dual console surgical robots. They allow mentors to teach with both surgeons and residents - each able to work at individual consoles all while viewing and participating in the surgery. TidalHealth says robotic surgery also creates smaller incisions, reduced pain, and faster recovery.
BluePrints for the Community, the donor-advised fund at the Delaware Community Foundation has invested $38 million to the community since its inception in 2007, according to TidalHealth. They say the fund was "established to increase access to care and reduce healthcare disparities in Delaware".