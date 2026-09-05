MARYLAND - TidalHealth has announced their annual drive-thru flu vaccine clinics will return to Somerset, Wicomico, and Worcester Counties this fall. They say these clinics have been run every year since 1994.
According to TidalHealth, drive-thru clinics are an easy way for community members to protect themselves against the flu. All you have to do is drive up, roll up your sleeve, and receive your flu shot without ever having to leave your car.
TidalHealth says their flu clinics are free and open to those age 8 and older. Anyone younger than 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian who can provide consent. They add that the vaccine administered is a trivalent seasonal flu vaccine. High-dose flu vaccines will only be offered at certain locations. TidalHealth encourages you to speak to your doctor or pharmacist if you think the high-dose vaccine is right for you.
This year's flu clinics are as follows:
- Friday, September 11, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Arthur W. Perdue (Shorebirds) Stadium.
- 6400 Hobbs Road in Salisbury
- Tuesday, September 29, from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the TidalHealth John H. "Jack" Burbage, Jr. Cancer Center.
- 9707 Healthway Drive in Berlin
- High-dose "senior" flu shots will be available at this event.
- Saturday, October 3, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at TidalHealth McCready Pavilion.
- 201 Hall Highway in Crisfield
- Saturday, October 10, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at TidalHealth Gudelsky Family Pavilion.
- 10614 Racetrack Road in Berlin
- High-dose "senior" flu shots will be available at this event.
- Saturday, October 10, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Apple Scrapple Festival.
- 311 Market Street in Bridgeville.
More information can be found here.