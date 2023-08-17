Town of Easton Discussing Possible 9-Month Marijuana Moratorium

EASTON, Md. - Another Delmarva town is looking to put a pause on pot.
The Town of Easton might be joining the club. St. Michaels, Oxford, and Talbot County itself have all passed 9-month moratoriums on pot shops. And, for the same reason, Easton's interim council president Don Abbatiello says the town needs more time for zoning purposes.
"There are obviously rules coming down from the state as far as what zoning is allowed and then we can kind of tweak that to make it work for us," says Abbatiello. He goes on to say that it will also give them time to make sure they do it correctly the first time around. "...that those dispensaries are run properly and that the town is able to provide a service to the residents of the community."
But some people in town like Annie Velenovsky feel the town has had enough time to think about where a marijuana shop would best fit.
"We did have a significant amount of time to already go over the legalization of cannabis and we've also had a couple shops in neighboring counties for medical marijuana that are pretty reputable. I do feel like, in my opinion, not the best decision," says Velenovsky
While JoAnn Brown of Justamere Trading Post says she doesn't have a problem with weed shops moving-in downtown, but no too many.
Brown says, "I think it's good at this time. Then, they can work on exactly what they want here in Easton." She goes on to say, "I think that it wouldn't hurt to have them but I don't think they should be in abundance. It's like having too many bars."
There will be a public hearing on this proposed marijuana moratorium in Easton at their council meeting on Sept. 18.
A possible marijuana moratorium coming to one more town.