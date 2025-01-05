Town of Federalsburg

FEDRALSBURG, MD - The Town of Federalsburg is reminding community members of emergency snow routes. 

The town has shared the following snow routes:

- South Main Street

- North Main Street

- Bloomingdale Avenue

- Academy Avenue

- East Central Avenue

- West Central Avenue

- Reliance Avenue

- University Avenue

- Liberty Avenue

- Railroad Avenue

Federalsburg officials are asking people to not park on the streets to allow public works officials to plow roads on Monday morning. The town says if there is a State of Emergency put into place, all vehicles parked on the streets will be towed at the owner's expense. 

The town has shared the following additional reminders: 

- "As you shovel your driveways and sidewalks, do not plow or throw your snow in the street. Sidewalks should be cleared within 24 hrs after the snowfall ends."

- "Be careful when shoveling. This could be heavy snow. Shovel in shifts, take breaks and help a neighbor if you can."

