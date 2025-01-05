FEDRALSBURG, MD - The Town of Federalsburg is reminding community members of emergency snow routes.
The town has shared the following snow routes:
- South Main Street
- North Main Street
- Bloomingdale Avenue
- Academy Avenue
- East Central Avenue
- West Central Avenue
- Reliance Avenue
- University Avenue
- Liberty Avenue
- Railroad Avenue
Federalsburg officials are asking people to not park on the streets to allow public works officials to plow roads on Monday morning. The town says if there is a State of Emergency put into place, all vehicles parked on the streets will be towed at the owner's expense.
The town has shared the following additional reminders:
- "As you shovel your driveways and sidewalks, do not plow or throw your snow in the street. Sidewalks should be cleared within 24 hrs after the snowfall ends."
- "Be careful when shoveling. This could be heavy snow. Shovel in shifts, take breaks and help a neighbor if you can."