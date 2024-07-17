DOVER, Del.- Improper use of toy guns is causing concern in Dover as teenagers are reportedly shooting random people on the street with "Orbeez" gel blasters.
Dover police report a significant increase in complaints regarding these devices being used in drive-by-style incidents. While they are just toys, misuse could lead to criminal charges.
“If somebody doesn’t know these are gel blasters and not real firearms, they are calling us concerned that somebody is using a real firearm, and it is taking resources from things that probably need police,” said Dover Police Public Information Officer Ryan Schmid.
Schmid emphasized that confusion is not the only issue. The gel pellets can cause property damage and injuries.
“When these things shoot, they are shooting at a high velocity, so they could sting and cause some type of minor injuries. If they are driving by and shooting a car or a car window, it could break a window or damage a car,” Schmid explained.
This problem isn't limited to Dover. In Milford this week, police arrested three teenagers accused of inappropriate use of the water bead guns. They are being charged with reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. Milford resident Roland Cohee initially thought the concern was exaggerated.
"First I thought it was silly," Cohee said. After seeing the gun and its shot, he acknowledged the potential danger. "It could turn bad very quickly. You better know who you are fooling around with before you go and do all that."
These guns are available in stores like Walmart, though they are often locked away. Dover PD is asking parents to monitor children who have them.
“We really try to encourage people to make sure your kids are playing with them safely and not letting them drive around with friends or ride around on bicycles and use them unsupervised,” said Schmid.
Dover police couldn’t provide details but confirmed they have made at least one arrest for misuse of a gel blaster gun.
Reports from media outlets across the country indicate similar incidents where people are randomly shot with water gel pellets. Authorities suggest it may be related to a TikTok social media trend.