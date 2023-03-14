SALISBURY, Md. — Drivers in the area of South Blvd. and Camden Ave., in Salisbury's South side, should be aware of shifts in traffic patterns for the next three months. Crews from the city’s Department of Infrastructure and Development are scheduled to permanently remove the obsolete signal system at the intersection.
Work is planned in three stages starting at 7am Thursday:
1) The Signal will be placed on four way flashing red
2) Stop signs will be placed on the two South Blvd. approaches and turn lanes will be added over the next two weeks in preparation for signal removal, weather depending.
3) The Signal will be removed approximately Thursday, June 8th at 7:00 AM, weather depending.
Officials say the work is expected to improve drive time and user experience.
We are told neighbors in the immediate residence will maintain access to their homes at all times.
Anyone with questions regarding this project, contact Jon Wilson with Salisbury Department of Infrastructure & Development at 410-548-3170.