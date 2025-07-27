CHINCOTEAGUE, VA - There are multiple upcoming road closures announced ahead of the 100th annual Pony Swim on Wednesday in Accomack County.
The Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce and Certified Visitor Center announced several road closures that will be in place for the pony swim. The following roads will be closed Wednesday, July 30th:
- Beebe Road closing at 4:00am
- Bunting Road closing at 4:00am
- Willow Street, south of Jester Street closing at 5:00am
- Ridge Road, south of Bunting Road will close 1 hour before the swimming of the ponies
- Main Street, south of Jester Street will be closed immediately after the ponies arrive on the Chincoteague shoreline
The town says those closures will remain in effect for an extended period of time. Many of the roads will only allow bikes or pedestrians.
