Bradley Lukens

DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police  arrested a man on marijuana and felony weapon charges yesterday in Dover.

 

Bradley Lukens, 24, of Camden Wyoming, DE, was reportedly spotted at around 2 p.m. committing multiple traffic violations on Route 13 in a Mercedes E350. A trooper pulled behind him at which point Lukens allegedly accelerated. 

Once Lukens had finally pulled over, the officer noticed an odor of marijuana and a probable cause search was conducted. A loaded Glock 9mm handgun was discovered with a second loaded magazine with 9 rounds. 3.42 grams of marijuana was also reportedly found.

Lukens has been charged with the following:

  • Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)

  • Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited (Felony)

  • Possession of Marijuana (Civil)

  • Failure to Have Insurance Identification in Possession

  • Improper Lane Change

  • Failure to Signal Properly

  • Failed to Remain Within a Single Lane

He was arraigned and released on a $8,750 unsecured bond. 

 