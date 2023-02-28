DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police arrested a man on marijuana and felony weapon charges yesterday in Dover.
Bradley Lukens, 24, of Camden Wyoming, DE, was reportedly spotted at around 2 p.m. committing multiple traffic violations on Route 13 in a Mercedes E350. A trooper pulled behind him at which point Lukens allegedly accelerated.
Once Lukens had finally pulled over, the officer noticed an odor of marijuana and a probable cause search was conducted. A loaded Glock 9mm handgun was discovered with a second loaded magazine with 9 rounds. 3.42 grams of marijuana was also reportedly found.
Lukens has been charged with the following:
Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
Possession of Marijuana (Civil)
Failure to Have Insurance Identification in Possession
Improper Lane Change
Failure to Signal Properly
Failed to Remain Within a Single Lane
He was arraigned and released on a $8,750 unsecured bond.