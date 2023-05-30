LEWES, Del.-Delaware State Police say they have arrested three people after it was reportedly discovered that they were in possession of guns and drugs during a traffic stop.
On Monday, around 7:20 p.m., a trooper reportedly saw a white 2001 Cadillac DeVille parked outside of the Wawa located at 17663 Dartmouth Drive in Lewes. Police say the car had recently been reported as being involved in gunshots being fired in the Milton area. The same car had also been reported as being driven recklessly on southbound Coastal Highway after the shots were fired, according to police. The trooper approached and says they noticed the front seat passenger, 19 year-old Samuel Mondestin of Seaford, had a handgun in his lap. Mondestin reportedly attempted hide the gun next to the passenger seat. He was subsequently taken into custody without incident. Troppers also detained the driver, 20 year-old Gelber Sandoval-Velasquez of Seaford, snf the rear seat passenger, 20 year-old Jocelyn Flores Estrada of Milton without incident. Allegedly, when Flores Estrada was being detained, troopers saw that she had been sitting on another handgun, which reportedly had an obliterated serial number.
Troopers search the car and reportedly recovered two guns along with additional ammunition. Troopers also discovered that Mondestin was in possession of about 31.69 grams of Xanax pills and Sandoval-Velasquez was in possession of about 43.57 grams of Xanax pills, according to police. Troopers also reportedly detected signs of impairment with Sandoval-Velasquez and they determined that he had been driving under the influence of both alcohol and drugs.
Mondestin, Flores Estrada, and Sandoval-Velasquez were all taken to Troop 7 and charged with the following offenses:
Samuel Mondestin:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm While Possessing a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm by Person Under 21 (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Firearm (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm While Under the Influence
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
Mondestin was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $101,200 cash bond.
Jocelyn Flores Estrada:
- Possession of a Firearm With an Obliterated Serial Number (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm by Person Under 21 (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Firearm (Felony)
Flores Estrada was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $60,000 cash bond.
Gelber Sandoval-Velasquez:
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol and Drugs
Sandoval-Velasquez was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $2,700 cash bond.