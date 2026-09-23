MARYLAND’S EASTERN SHORE – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is accepting bids for trapping privileges on more than 20 public lands across the Eastern Shore for the 2026-27 trapping season.
Bid packages must be picked up and submitted by noon Oct. 14. The highest bidder for each property will receive annual trapping privileges.
For Ellis Bay, Fishing Bay, Idylwild, LeCompte, Linkwood, Nanticoke River, Taylor's Island and Wetipquin wildlife management areas, bid packages must be picked up and submitted at LeCompte Wildlife Management Area, 4220 Steele Neck Road in Vienna.
For Cedar Island, Deal Island, E.A. Vaughn, Fairmount, Isle of Wight, Johnson, Maryland Marine Properties, Pocomoke River, Pocomoke Sound, South Marsh Island and Wellington wildlife management areas, as well as Janes Island State Park, bid packages must be picked up and submitted at Wellington Wildlife Management Area, 32733 Dublin Road in Princess Anne.
Sealed bids for both groups of properties will be opened at 1 p.m. Oct. 14.
Trappers interested in properties handled through LeCompte can call 410-376-3236, ext. 302, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Questions about properties handled through Wellington can be directed to 410-651-2065 from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Requirements for trapping in Maryland are available through the Maryland DNR website. Hunting and trapping licenses are available through the state's MD Outdoors licensing system.