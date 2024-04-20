SEAFORD, DE - A Seaford man was arrested and charged with theft of a motor vehicle and other charges after stealing a church van early Friday morning.
A Delaware State Police trooper on patrol saw a white Dodge passenger van swerving on Concord Road in the area of Church Road (in Seaford) at approximately 1:52am Friday morning.
The trooper pulled over the van on Concord Pond Road and spoke to the driver, identified as 18-year-old Ronald Alberts of Seaford.
A computer check found that the van had belonged to a local church, according to DSP. A representative from the church was contacted. Officers say that the representative said the van was stolen from the church parking lot.
Ronald Alberts was charged with the following and released on a $2,400 unsecured bond.
- Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)
- Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree
- Driving without a Valid License
- Numerous Traffic Offenses