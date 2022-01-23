ELLENDALE, Del.- One person was taken to the hospital after a truck involved in a police chase, rear-ended a work van Sunday morning.
The Ellendale Fire Company says they were called to DuPont Blvd. north of Beach Hwy., just after 7:45 a.m., for reports of a crash.
When they arrived, they found a pickup truck, that was involved in a police chase, had rear-ended a work van at a high rate of speed.
Crews worked to secure the truck and van. One person was taken to Bayhealth Medical Center for their injuries. Two others were assessed and released at the scene.
The scene was turned over to Delaware State Police for investigation.