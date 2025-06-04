CAMBRIDGE, MD - Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has reportedly directed the Secretary of the Navy to review multiple ships named after prominent civil rights figures for renaming, possibly including the USNS Harriet Tubman.
In September of 2023, then-Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro travelled to Tubman’s native Dorchester County to announce one of their John Lewis-class oilers would be named after the revered abolitionist, suffragist, and Delmarva icon. Tubman’s great great great grandniece Tina Wyatt was in attendance for the celebration at the Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad Visitor Center.
Less than two years later, the Department of Defense may now be looking to have the USNS Harriet Tubman’s name changed according to documents obtained by CBS.
Following his appointment by President Donald Trump, Defense Secretary Hegseth pledged to reestablish a “warrior culture” across the military branches. He has mainly pursued this through the elimination of diversity, equity, and inclusion programs and content.
“Secretary Hegseth is committed to ensuring that the names attached to all DOD installations and assets are reflective of the Commander-in-Chief’s priorities, our nation’s history, and the warrior ethos,” Sean Parnell, Chief Pentagon Spokesperson said in a statement to WBOC. “Any potential renaming(s) will be announced after internal reviews are complete."
Linda Harris, Director of Events and Programming at the Harriet Tubman Museum and Educational Center, said Tubman more than fits into the warrior category.
"Our secretary is dead wrong, he's got some really wrong ways of thinking about women in our country and that's sad to see, I'm saddened for him," said Harris. "She was indeed a warrior, she was a commander and she should be applauded for that."
Harris said Tubman is also an irreplaceable part of the nation's history.
"How can you erase that? How can you demoralize, if you will, Harriet Tubman for her valor, for her work? She was born in this country, an American Citizen, how can you take that away?" questioned Harris.
Congressman Andy Harris (R) provided WBOC with a statement on Wednesday:
"Normally for combatant vessels, I support them being named after a president, vice-president, or prominent war hero. Because this is a noncombatant vessel -- typically named after a civil rights leader -- we will provide comment if and when the Department of Defense seriously considers this." - Congressman Andy Harris
Tubman is not the only civil rights leader whose name may be removed from Navy ships. Other vessels reportedly under review for a new name are the USNS Harvey Milk, USNS Thurgood Marshall, USNS Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and the USNS Lucy Stone, according to CBS.
“I just think that it’s a ploy to create more divisiveness in the country, unfortunately,” said Harris.
This is not the first time the Trump Administration has received criticism over the removal of Tubman’s name. In April, the National Park Service briefly scrubbed their Underground Railroad website of references to Tubman before restoring the information.
“June 2nd marked the 162nd year commemorating [Harriet Tubman’s] service in the Civil War in the military fighting the Battle of the Combahee River,” Harris said.
In November of last year, Maryland Governor Wes Moore joined Maryland National Guard Major General Janeen L. Birckhead to posthumously commission Tubman to the rank of Brigadier General in honor of her service.
On Tuesday, Moore took to social media to voice his disagreement with the Department of Defense’s apparent directive.
“I’ll say it again: Loving your country does not mean lying about its history,” Moore wrote. “We should embrace the stories of Americans like Harvey Milk and Harriet Tubman who have helped make this country so powerful and unique. Not diminish them.”
The exact date the Navy could be directed to change the name of the USNS Harriet Tubman is unclear, as is what new name is planned for the ship should Tubman's name be removed.