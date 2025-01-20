SALISBURY, MD — While millions of Americans tuned in to watch Donald Trump take the oath of office as the 47th president, a group of supporters in Salisbury found a local way to celebrate after weather altered their original plans for Inauguration Day.
Around 30 Trump supporters from Delmarva had planned to bus to Washington, D.C. When the weather forced a change, the group gathered at Lombardi's in Salisbury instead, cheering as Trump was sworn in.
“Well, I’m disappointed — but at least I’m still here supporting Trump,” said Jerry Miles from Pocomoke City.
Acknowledging the divisive political climate, Miles voiced cautious optimism for unity in the years ahead.
“I hope it changes. Not sure if it will change." he said, "See what the man does, judge him on what he does, not on hearsay."
The change in location didn’t dampen spirits or enthusiasm. Attendees wore custom sweatshirts and Trump hats while enjoying pizza and snacks.
Organizer Crystal Ritter said it was important to gather in support of the country’s leadership.
“I think it’s very important, as all Americans should be proud and excited that, you know, they’re switching up hands no matter who’s in office,” Ritter said.
She expressed hope for policy changes under the new administration,
“I hope that taxes change. I hope electricity prices change. He seems to be promising a lot, and I hope that he holds to it, and we all see change,” she said.