MARYLAND. -- Local lawmakers have voiced their interest in urging Governor Wes Moore to suspend the gas tax increase. The automatic increase to 47 cents a gallon would go into effect on July 1st.
At the moment, drivers are paying 42.5 cents per gallon. We spoke with drivers today to gauge how they are feeling. We got some polar opposite thoughts on paying more at the pump.
One side of the aisle feels paying more for gas, especially if it begins in the heart of summer, is simply unfair. However, others say this could be the push we need to go green.
Voted on back in 2013, Maryland's gas tax automatically increases each year. It's a system Delegate Carl Anderton, a Republican from Wicomico County, wishes was different.
"Whether it's needed or not, that's something we should be able to debate," said Anderton. "We should be able to debate and have the ability to vote whether we are going to increase it instead of it just being automatic."
Jeff Cormier, who was filling up his pickup truck at a local Royal Farms, was not thrilled to hear about the possible increase.
"Right here in the middle of summer, getting ready to start and everybody wants to get out and they want to raise the gas prices on us," said Cormier. "It's just not fair, everything is so expensive nowadays and they just want to keep piling it on."
Eastern Shore Republican Senator Johnny Mautz told WBOC he would recommend the governor suspend the gas tax. Anderton said he is not opposed, but did say a delay may come at a high price.
"Governor Hogan suspended it for one month and it was $500 million," said Anderton.
Anderton does believe when it comes to increasing taxes, taxpayers should be heard.
"Anytime you're taking money out of somebody's pocket, they should have the opportunity to have a say whether or not they want it taken out of their pocket," said Anderton.
Willie Walker, another driver we spoke with, said he's fine with a little extra money coming out of his pocket. Especially if it means incentivizing a swifter transition to electric vehicles.
"If we don't do it now, it's never going to get done, we'll push it and push it and push it," said Walker. "So I'm all for the gas prices going up, there's always a reason behind it, more than just what's in our pocket right now."
Some are looking for a suspension, others see it as an avenue to more clean energy cars on our roads.