LAUREL, Del. – The Delaware State Police yesterday announced the arrest of two Florida men following attempts to make purchases with illegitimate credit cards.
Ernest Ashlet, 19, and Sebastien Mombes, 30, were arrested Wednesday following a brief car chase, according to the press release.
Laurel Police Department officers say they responded to West Side Auto Parts on Sharptown Road around 10 a.m. for reports of someone attempting to buy car parts with several different credit cards. When officers arrived, the two suspects reportedly fled in a U-Haul truck before stopping on Ellis Grove Road at Collins Lane.
A search of the U-Haul reportedly yielded numerous cell phones and tablets, unused gift cards, and auto parts, as well as a credit card scanner and embosser machine.
The investigation at West Side Auto Parts showed the two had allegedly used information stolen from six credit cards to purchase over $22,000 worth of car parts, according to the press release.
Ashlet and Mombes were taken to Troop 5 and charged with the following crimes:
Possession of a Payment Card Scanning Device (Felony)
Possession of Instruments Facilitating Identity Theft (Felony)
Organized Retail Crime Over $1,500 (Felony)
Possession of Forgery Devices (Felony x2)
Theft Over $1,500 (Felony x5)
Unlawful Use of a Payment Card Over $1,500 (Felony x5)
Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
Unlawful Use of a Payment Card Under $1,500
Theft Under $1,500
Receiving Stolen Property Under $1,500 (x2)
Ashlet and Mombes were committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $45,000 cash and $43,000 secured bonds, respectively.