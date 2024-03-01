SMYRNA, DE - The Smyrna Police Department has announced the arrest of two people after they fled to New Jersey following an alleged robbery at a T-Mobile store in Kent County yesterday.
Police say they were called to the T-Mobile store on Dupont Boulevard on Thursday, February 29th at about 1 p.m. on reports of a robbery. Witnesses told police they had seen the robbery and two suspects flee. Further investigation would reveal the suspects entered the store wearing disguises, threatened employees with pepper spray, and took merchandise and cash, according to police.
Officers began tracking the suspected vehicle on northbound Route 1 at a high rate of speed, police say, and eventually over the Delaware Memorial Bridge into New Jersey. The car was then seen at a service area in Hamilton Township by New Jersey State Police.
After locating the vehicle, New Jersey police took Michael Larbi, 25, of Dover, and a 17-year-old Dover juvenile into custody. Police say both were found with stolen proceeds from the Smyrna robbery.
The Smyrna Police Department says they have issued arrest warrants on multiple charges associated with the robbery and are awaiting the two suspects’ extradition back to Delaware.