DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police say they arrested a 28-year-old and 31-year-old, both from Dover, on burglary charges after a report of two men trying to open the front door of a Dover residence.
Police say when they arrived at the 400 block of Fork Branch Rd. at 4 a.m. on Oct. 6, they found Daquan Nocks, 28, and Maleek Gamble, 31, standing outside the property's garage.
They say the investigation revealed that Nocks lied to police while having the homeowner's property on him, taken from an unlocked car in the garage.
Nocks was charged with:
- Burglary 3rd Degree (Felony)
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Theft Under $1500
- Making a False Statement
Gamble was charged with:
- Burglary 3rd Degree (Felony)
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Theft Under $1500