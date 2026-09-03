MARYLAND – Two Eastern Shore educators are among seven finalists for the 2027 Maryland Teacher of the Year award.
Dr. Chelsea Taylor of Wicomico County Public Schools and Alice Tickler of Queen Anne’s County Public Schools were selected as finalists from 24 local school system Teachers of the Year.
Taylor has taught at James M. Bennett High School in Salisbury for 12 years. She is a 10th grade English teacher, literacy coach and instructional leadership team co-chair.
She also serves as a college essay mentor and adjunct professor at Salisbury University. Taylor co-published research on using drama strategies in English classrooms in *English Journal* and has presented at local, state and national conferences. She is pursuing National Board Certification.
Tickler is a National Board Certified first-grade teacher at Church Hill Elementary School in Queen Anne’s County.
She serves as a literacy leader at the school, county and state levels through the Maryland Literacy Association, Maryland READS and the Maryland State Department of Education Teacher Advisory Council. She also has experience as a reading specialist and has led professional development focused on the Science of Reading.
The other finalists are Alison Benkovic of Baltimore County Public Schools, Emily Brynes of Carroll County Public Schools, Michael James of Harford County Public Schools, Kacy Valentine of Howard County Public School System and Clara Allsup of Prince George’s County Public Schools.
The finalists were evaluated on criteria including student achievement, teaching philosophy, academic results, community involvement and knowledge of educational issues.
The 2027 Maryland Teacher of the Year will be announced Oct. 9 during a gala reception and dinner at Martin’s Valley Mansion in Cockeysville.
The winner will compete for the National Teacher of the Year award, which will be announced in April, and spend the 2026-27 school year serving as a speaker and adviser on statewide education issues.
Maryland has participated in the National Teacher of the Year program for more than 30 years. Three Maryland educators have been named National Teacher of the Year since 2006.