EASTON, MD - The Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating two separate fires at the same Easton YMCA over the weekend.
The first occurred just before 12:30 p.m. on January 11, according to the Fire Marshal, when suspects allegedly lit a small pile of party supplies on fire on the second floor of the YMCA on Peachblossom Road. Investigators say the fire was contained by the building’s sprinkler system, but not before it caused an estimated $20,000 in damages.
The Fire Marshal is asking anyone with information on the fire to contact them at 410-819-3500.
Hours later, just after 5:30 p.m., the Fire Marshal’s Office says a second fire broke out due to an accidental air handler mechanical failure on the YMCA’s roof. 28 firefighters responded and took about 40 minutes to control the flames. The Fire Marshal estimates $30,000 in damages due to the second fire.
Investigators say the two fires on Saturday were not related.