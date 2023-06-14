EASTON, Md. - Two Easton residents were killed in a Highland Park, New Jersey accident yesterday with a New Jersey man now charged with vehicular homicide.
The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office say that yesterday, June 13th, at about 5:30 p.m., police arrived at the intersection of Route 27 and North 10th Street in Highland Park on reports of a three-car crash. Officers say there they found a Mercedes, driven by Abeer Viriani, 34, of Iselin, NJ, had struck a Subaru.
The Subaru was occupied by Peter Palmer, 75, and Carol Paul, 77, both of Easton, Maryland. Palmer and Paul were pronounced deceased at the scene.
Another driver of a Hyundai Elantra also sustained minor injuries in the crash according to police.
Viriani was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree Aggravated Manslaughter and two counts of second-degree Vehicular Homicide.
Highland Park Police are asking anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area to call the department at 732- 572-3800 or the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732 - 745-3354.