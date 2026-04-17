Harrington chicken house fire

(Harrington Fire Company)

HARRINGTON, Del. - The Office of the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a fire at a Harrington poultry farm that destroyed two full chicken houses earlier this week.

According to investigators, the Harrington Fire Company and other first responders were called to a chicken house fire on Hayfield Road on April 15 just after 3 p.m. Authorities say the fire at the first chicken house spread to a second building. The Harrington Fire Company says the fire was also beginning to spread to the nearby woods. 

Firefighters were on the scene until about 9 p.m., according to the Harrington Fire Company.

Authorities say the two chicken houses and another structure were ultimately lost in the fire. Total loss is estimated at $1 million.

The Fire Marshal's Office says the investigation continues.

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Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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