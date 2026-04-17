HARRINGTON, Del. - The Office of the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a fire at a Harrington poultry farm that destroyed two full chicken houses earlier this week.
According to investigators, the Harrington Fire Company and other first responders were called to a chicken house fire on Hayfield Road on April 15 just after 3 p.m. Authorities say the fire at the first chicken house spread to a second building. The Harrington Fire Company says the fire was also beginning to spread to the nearby woods.
Firefighters were on the scene until about 9 p.m., according to the Harrington Fire Company.
Authorities say the two chicken houses and another structure were ultimately lost in the fire. Total loss is estimated at $1 million.
The Fire Marshal's Office says the investigation continues.