POCOMOKE CITY, Md. – Two hunters are safe after getting lost in Pocomoke State Forest late Friday night, according to the Maryland Natural Resources Police.
Officials say the department was dispatched after a 911 caller reported a hunter lost deep in the woods. A second individual – a friend who went in to help – also became disoriented in the dense forest.
NRP’s aviation unit, Natural 1, responded to the scene and used infrared cameras and night vision to locate both individuals. The crew then used a searchlight to guide ground officers to their exact location, video of which is linked here.
Authorities say both hunters were safely escorted out of the forest without injury.
The Maryland Natural Resources Police thanked the responding officers and aviation team for their quick work in what they called a “successful rescue.”