DOVER, Del.- Two people were injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Dover.
Dover Police say they were called to a reported shooting in the 100 block of Reese Street around 3 p.m. Officers say, a 20-year-old man allegedly left the area and went to Bayhealth Kent Campus for a gunshot wound to his lower body before police arrived. Investigators say they found shell casings in the area.
Police later learned that a second victim, a 16-year-old boy, was in the 700 block of Slaughter Street. He was taken to Bayhealth Kent Campus for treatment.
Their identities have not been released.
There are no leads at the time.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com ; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.