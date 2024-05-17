HARTLY, DE - State Police arrested two men after conducting a search warrant on a home.
Delaware State Police arrested 32-year-old Joshua Bryant and 58-year-old Shawn Haley, both of Hartly, for felony drug charges.
State Police say on May 16, authorities executed a search warrant at a home on the 200 block of Slaughter Station Road. Troopers say the search warrant was obtained following a two-month-long investigation of Bryant and the distribution of illegal narcotics from the property. Detectives arrested Bryant and Haley, the property owner, at the house.
During the search of the house, State Police say they discovered the following items:
- Approximately 10.38 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine
- Firearm ammunition
- Drug paraphernalia
- Digital scale
Bryant was taken to Troop 3, where he was charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $22,500 secured bond.
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 2 (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 2 (Felony)
- Possession with Intent to Deliver (Felony) – 3 counts
- Possession of Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Haley was taken to Troop 3, where he was charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $2,500 secured bond.
- Maintaining a Drug Property (Felony)
- Maintain Any Place for Unlawful Conduct