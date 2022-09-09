SALISBURY, Md. - Two men have been arrested following an assault with a firearm at the Cookout on S. Salisbury Blvd. early Sunday morning.
According to the Salisbury Police Department, around 3 am Sunday morning police responded to reports of shots fired. Investigators learned an argument between two parties ensued following a collision between their cars.
According to the investigation, Ryshawn McCloud, 27, of Middle River, Md. punched a man. Shortly after another man fired shots at the victim multiple times.
The victim was hit in the torso multiple times. He was rushed to the hospital and has since been placed in stable condition.
On Sunday morning, McCloud turned himself in and was placed under arrest and later transported to the Wicomico County Detention Center to be seen by a District Court Commissioner.
Through the course of the investigation, police identified Dominic Moore, 28, of Silver Spring, Md. as the shooting suspect in the incident. Moore was arrested Thursday September 8th.
McCloud faces Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, 1st and 2nd degree Assault, Reckless Endangerment and Accessory After the Fact.
Moore faces Attempted 1st and 2nd Degree Murder, 1st and 2nd Degree Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Firearm Use- Violent Crime and Handgun on Person/Handgun in Vehicle.