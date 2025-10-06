GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash in Georgetown that claimed the lives of two men Sunday.
Police say at about 3 p.m. on Oct. 5, a Hyundai Sonata was stopped at a stop sign on West Robbins Road at Redden Road. At the same time, a Toyota Corolla was driving east on Redden Road while a Volkswagen Tiguan was driving west, both towards the intersection at West Robbins Road. According to investigators, the Hyundai failed to remain stopped at the intersection and struck the Volkswagen, causing it to roll over multiple times and onto the Toyota.
Both the driver of the Toyota, currently unidentified, and his 31-year-old passenger from Georgetown died at the scene.
The driver of the Volkswagen, a 70-year-old man, and a 59-year-old female passenger were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Hyundai, a 57-year-old New Jersey woman, was not injured.
DSP asks anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them at 302-703-3264.