OCEAN CITY, Md. - Town officials announced that the comfort stations on Worcester Street and Caroline Street will be temporarily closed into spring.
Ocean City officials say the Worcester Street Comfort Station will be closed from Dec. 30, 2025 through April 17, 2026. The Caroline Street Comfort Station will be closed from Jan. 5, 2026 through April 17, 2026.
The town says both upgraded facilities are expected to reopen for public use on April 18, 2026.
During the renovation, the town says the 9th Street and 27th Street comfort stations will remain open and available for public use.