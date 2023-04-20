SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two Salisbury brothers on various drug related charges after both attempted to flee from police in two separate incidents.
On February 16, the Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation into Jarrell Cole, 18, for allegedly distributing drugs. The investigation led police to attempt to stop a vehicle on Outten Road occupied by Jarrell Cole but driven by his brother, Davonte Cole, 21. Davonte, according to police, also had a warrant for violation of probation for weapon offenses.
Davonte reportedly did not stop the car and instead fled at a high rate of speed. Due to the speed and the fact that a nearby school was dismissing students, police terminated the pursuit for safety. The car crashed into a stop sign at the intersection of Outten and Parker Roads, but continued down Parker Road before crashing into a yard.
Both brothers abandoned the disabled vehicle and fled the scene, according to police. Jarrell was found in the area and taken into custody.. Davonte was not located.
Police say they discovered heroin, cocaine, and marijuana in an amount indicative of street level sales in the vehicle and in its path. A firearm magazine and ammunition were also reportedly found at the crash scene.
Jarrell Cole was charged with possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute heroin/ fentanyl mix, possession with intent to distribute cannabis, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, and illegal possession of ammunition.He was released the next day on an unsecured bond.
Another arrest warrant was then issued for the elder brother and served on April 4 for both this case and the violation of probation. Davonte yet again allegedly fled on foot from a traffic stop when police attempted to serve the warrant. He was apprehended in the area of Beaglin Park Drive.
Davonte Cole was charged with possession with intent to distribute to cannabis, possession of cannabis, illegal possession of ammunition, conspiracy to possess ammunition, conspiracy to possess cannabis, conspiracy to distribute cannabis, and possession of cocaine. Cole was charged with multiple traffic offenses as well. He is currently held without bond.
The Sheriff’s Office asks that anyone with information regarding this investigation to please contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 410-548-4898.